Linamar (TSE:LNR) PT Raised to C$95.00 at CIBC

Linamar (TSE:LNR) had its target price increased by research analysts at CIBC from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 35.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on LNR. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Linamar from C$100.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$100.00 to C$98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Linamar stock opened at C$70.26 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$73.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$72.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.47. Linamar has a 12 month low of C$63.44 and a 12 month high of C$91.98. The stock has a market cap of C$4.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.52.

Linamar (TSE:LNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.60 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.65 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Linamar will post 7.1999997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Linamar news, Senior Officer Kenneth Mcdougall sold 2,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$77.65, for a total transaction of C$168,420.68. Also, Director Linda Hasenfratz bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$72.55 per share, with a total value of C$3,627,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 250,000 shares in the company, valued at C$18,137,500.

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

