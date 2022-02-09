Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Holdings Decreased by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 34.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Linde by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,297,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,157,130,000 after purchasing an additional 89,235 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,052,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,355,620,000 after acquiring an additional 32,472 shares in the last quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd lifted its holdings in Linde by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 5,036,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,477,526,000 after buying an additional 105,117 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Linde by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,968,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,436,528,000 after buying an additional 367,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Linde during the 2nd quarter worth $1,118,292,000. 71.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $303.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $328.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $318.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $155.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.85. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $241.88 and a 52-week high of $352.18.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LIN. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Linde in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $356.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $358.50.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

