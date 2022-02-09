Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Bought by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Linde by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,297,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,157,130,000 after purchasing an additional 89,235 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,052,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,355,620,000 after purchasing an additional 32,472 shares during the last quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd boosted its position in shares of Linde by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 5,036,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,477,526,000 after acquiring an additional 105,117 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Linde by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,968,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,436,528,000 after acquiring an additional 367,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,118,292,000. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $298.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.11 billion, a PE ratio of 43.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $328.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $318.50. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $241.88 and a 1 year high of $352.18.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LIN. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $338.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $358.50.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

