Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Separately, Barrington Research began coverage on Liquidity Services in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.50 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:LQDT opened at $16.15 on Monday. Liquidity Services has a twelve month low of $14.21 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.21. The company has a market cap of $573.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.12.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The business services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 25.31%. The business had revenue of $70.30 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director George H. Ellis sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $123,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Steven Weiskircher sold 13,733 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $304,872.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,198 shares of company stock valued at $939,302 in the last 90 days. 29.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 2.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,445,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,228,000 after purchasing an additional 60,140 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 153,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 7,650 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 9.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 104,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 8,627 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 2.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 186,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after acquiring an additional 4,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robotti Robert bought a new stake in Liquidity Services during the second quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals, Capital Assets Group, Retail Supply Chain Group, and Machinio. The GovDeals segment provides self-service solutions in which sellers list their own assets, and it consists of marketplaces that enable local and state government.

