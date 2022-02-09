Litecoin Plus Price Hits $0.0330 (LCP)

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. During the last seven days, Litecoin Plus has traded up 20.7% against the dollar. One Litecoin Plus coin can currently be bought for $0.0330 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Plus has a total market capitalization of $90,906.67 and $10.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,048.81 or 1.00023491 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.91 or 0.00070191 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001449 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005022 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00023090 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00025183 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002285 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.43 or 0.00423328 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Litecoin Plus

Litecoin Plus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here . Litecoin Plus’ official website is litecoinplus.co . The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Litecoin Plus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Plus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

