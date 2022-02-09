Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on LFUS. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Littelfuse from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $331.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $325.00 to $307.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Littelfuse presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $311.60.

Littelfuse stock opened at $256.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $293.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $288.75. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.56. Littelfuse has a fifty-two week low of $234.59 and a fifty-two week high of $334.84.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $553.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.84 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Littelfuse will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 23rd. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.61%.

In other news, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 1,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.00, for a total value of $526,729.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.26, for a total transaction of $803,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,437 shares of company stock valued at $6,298,431 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Littelfuse by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Littelfuse by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 413,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,110,000 after purchasing an additional 62,205 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Littelfuse by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Littelfuse by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Littelfuse by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 189,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,763,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

