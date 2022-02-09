Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Lloyds Banking Group plc, formerly Lloyds TSB Group plc, is a United Kingdom-based financial services company, whose businesses provide a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and a limited number of locations overseas. Headquartered in London, the company operates through three segments: UK Retail Banking, Insurance and Investments, and Wholesale and International Banking. The UK Retail Banking segment provides banking and financial services, mortgages, and private banking services. The Insurance and Investments segment offers life assurance, pensions and savings products, general insurance, and fund management services. The Wholesale and International Banking segment provides banking and related services for companies, small and medium-sized businesses, banks, and financial institutions; and asset finance to personal and corporate customers. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.00.

Shares of NYSE:LYG opened at $2.85 on Tuesday. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52 week low of $1.98 and a 52 week high of $3.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.65 and a 200 day moving average of $2.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

