Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units (NASDAQ:LITTU) Shares Sold by TIG Advisors LLC

TIG Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units (NASDAQ:LITTU) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,675,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,474 shares during the period. Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units makes up approximately 0.8% of TIG Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. TIG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units were worth $16,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITTU. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,237,000. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units during the second quarter worth $747,000. Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new position in Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units during the second quarter worth $2,985,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units during the second quarter worth $2,991,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units during the second quarter worth $2,241,000.

Get Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units alerts:

LITTU stock remained flat at $$9.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.99. Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units has a fifty-two week low of $9.74 and a fifty-two week high of $10.97.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.