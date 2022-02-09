London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) Receives “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a £100 ($135.23) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup raised shares of London Stock Exchange Group to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 8,600 ($116.29) to GBX 9,300 ($125.76) in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group from GBX 8,959 ($121.15) to GBX 9,050 ($122.38) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group from £110 ($148.75) to GBX 9,500 ($128.47) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a £103 ($139.28) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 9,130 ($123.46).

LON:LSEG opened at GBX 7,108 ($96.12) on Tuesday. London Stock Exchange Group has a 12-month low of GBX 6,502 ($87.92) and a 12-month high of £100.10 ($135.36). The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £39.62 billion and a PE ratio of 69.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 7,040.37 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 7,389.12.

In other London Stock Exchange Group news, insider David Schwimmer acquired 5,000 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 6,680 ($90.33) per share, with a total value of £334,000 ($451,656.52). Also, insider Tsega Gebreyes acquired 1,200 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 7,086 ($95.82) per share, for a total transaction of £85,032 ($114,985.80).

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. It operates a range of international equity, ETF, bond, and derivatives markets, including London Stock Exchange; Borsa Italiana; MTS, a European fixed income market; and Turquoise, a pan-European equities multilateral trading facility.

