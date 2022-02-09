London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 9,415 ($127.32).

Several research firms have weighed in on LSEG. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a £103 ($139.28) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup upgraded London Stock Exchange Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 8,600 ($116.29) to GBX 9,300 ($125.76) in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price target on London Stock Exchange Group from £110 ($148.75) to GBX 9,500 ($128.47) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 8,890 ($120.22) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

In other London Stock Exchange Group news, insider David Schwimmer purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 6,680 ($90.33) per share, for a total transaction of £334,000 ($451,656.52). Also, insider Tsega Gebreyes purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 7,086 ($95.82) per share, for a total transaction of £85,032 ($114,985.80).

LON:LSEG traded up GBX 210 ($2.84) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 7,186 ($97.17). 416,660 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 761,193. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 7,048.65 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 7,386.03. London Stock Exchange Group has a twelve month low of GBX 6,502 ($87.92) and a twelve month high of £100.10 ($135.36). The company has a market capitalization of £40.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 71.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.24, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.00.

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. It operates a range of international equity, ETF, bond, and derivatives markets, including London Stock Exchange; Borsa Italiana; MTS, a European fixed income market; and Turquoise, a pan-European equities multilateral trading facility.

