LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LMP. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.33) price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 305 ($4.12) target price on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Liberum Capital boosted their target price on LondonMetric Property from GBX 255 ($3.45) to GBX 283 ($3.83) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.79) price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 281.63 ($3.81).

Get LondonMetric Property alerts:

Shares of LondonMetric Property stock opened at GBX 264.40 ($3.58) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 272.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 261.72. LondonMetric Property has a 52 week low of GBX 204.80 ($2.77) and a 52 week high of GBX 287.20 ($3.88). The company has a market capitalization of £2.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.22.

In other news, insider Patrick Vaughan sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 271 ($3.66), for a total transaction of £1,084,000 ($1,465,855.31).

LondonMetric Property Company Profile

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LondonMetric Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LondonMetric Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.