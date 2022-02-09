Loop Capital Cuts Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target to $55.00

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its target price lowered by Loop Capital from $90.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 47.57% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $76.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Peloton Interactive from $110.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Peloton Interactive from $90.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.52.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

PTON opened at $37.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.81. The company has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.33 and a beta of 0.87. Peloton Interactive has a 52 week low of $22.81 and a 52 week high of $155.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 35.32% and a negative net margin of 15.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President William Lynch sold 2,268 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total value of $120,498.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,413 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $128,154.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,010 shares of company stock valued at $423,792. 13.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 360.4% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.