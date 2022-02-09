Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Has $3.54 Million Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 31.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,303 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 15,681 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $3,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in General Electric by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,623,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,854,000 after purchasing an additional 186,081 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 171.8% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 54,228 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 34,278 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $343,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 69,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 26,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,052,942 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,631,000 after buying an additional 273,686 shares during the last quarter. 70.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GE stock opened at $99.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.15. General Electric has a 12 month low of $88.05 and a 12 month high of $116.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.94, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently -5.14%.

In other news, Director Leslie Seidman acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $100.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,590.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GE shares. Credit Suisse Group raised General Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on General Electric in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.38.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

