Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Purchases 2,425 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,853 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,327,745 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,466,412,000 after buying an additional 157,577 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,434,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,329,334,000 after purchasing an additional 252,771 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Accenture by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,821,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,222,426,000 after purchasing an additional 38,359 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Accenture by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,599,996 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,244,000 after purchasing an additional 250,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Accenture by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,156,513 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $930,510,000 after purchasing an additional 337,916 shares during the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $446.00 target price for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $391.87.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.64, for a total value of $680,545.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,400 shares of company stock valued at $9,970,991. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $345.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $371.57 and a 200-day moving average of $351.61. The stock has a market cap of $218.14 billion, a PE ratio of 35.91, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $244.44 and a 52-week high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 40.37%.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

