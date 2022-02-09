Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Sells 590 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,389 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VFC. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of V.F. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in V.F. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in V.F. by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of V.F. by 435.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of V.F. by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 959 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get V.F. alerts:

VFC has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair cut V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on V.F. from $71.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on V.F. from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered V.F. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on V.F. from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.63.

In other news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.50 per share, with a total value of $193,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $567,575.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of VFC stock opened at $62.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.43. V.F. Co. has a one year low of $61.49 and a one year high of $90.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.42.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. V.F. had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 34.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. V.F.’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

V.F. Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.