LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Receives $191.63 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $191.63.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LPLA shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on LPL Financial from $253.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $184.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of LPLA opened at $189.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. LPL Financial has a 52-week low of $122.07 and a 52-week high of $190.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.84. The company has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.04.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.07. LPL Financial had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 37.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that LPL Financial will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.76%.

In other news, Director George Burton White sold 22,271 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.10, for a total value of $3,699,213.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total value of $282,871.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,065 shares of company stock worth $6,822,244 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in LPL Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $2,720,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $464,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 1,137.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 47,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,412,000 after acquiring an additional 43,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in LPL Financial in the second quarter valued at $6,215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

