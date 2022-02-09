LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Shares Down 3.5%

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) shares traded down 3.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.59 and last traded at $10.61. 3,958 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 236,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $950.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,940 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of LSB Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 283.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,671 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 5,668 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 9,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 703.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,870 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 12,143 shares during the period. 72.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LSB Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and sale of chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. It also own and operate facilities in El Dorado, Arkansas (El Dorado Facility), Cherokee, Alabama (Cherokee Facility), and Pryor, Oklahoma (Pryor Facility), as well as facility for Covestro AG (Covestro) in Baytown, Texas (Baytown Facility).

