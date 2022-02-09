LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Shares Down 3.5%

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) shares traded down 3.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.59 and last traded at $10.61. 3,958 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 236,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $950.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.71.
About LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU)
LSB Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and sale of chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. It also own and operate facilities in El Dorado, Arkansas (El Dorado Facility), Cherokee, Alabama (Cherokee Facility), and Pryor, Oklahoma (Pryor Facility), as well as facility for Covestro AG (Covestro) in Baytown, Texas (Baytown Facility).
