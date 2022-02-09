LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $38.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.57% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “LTC Properties, Inc., a health care real estate investment trust, invests primarily in long-term care and other health care related facilities through mortgage loans, facility lease transactions and other investments. Their primary objectives are to sustain and enhance stockholder equity value and provide current income for distribution to stockholders through real estate investments in long-term care facilities and other health care related facilities managed by experienced operators providing quality care. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on LTC Properties in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

NYSE:LTC opened at $33.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 0.91. LTC Properties has a 1 year low of $31.36 and a 1 year high of $44.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 10.04 and a quick ratio of 10.04.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in LTC Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in LTC Properties by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in LTC Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in LTC Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LTC Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

About LTC Properties

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

