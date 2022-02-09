Ltd. Enervest Sells 7,455,815 Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Stock

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,455,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $156,572,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

MGY stock opened at $20.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 1 year low of $9.54 and a 1 year high of $23.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.47.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a positive change from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.52%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 43.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.