Ltd. Enervest Sells 7,455,815 Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Stock

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,455,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $156,572,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
MGY stock opened at $20.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 1 year low of $9.54 and a 1 year high of $23.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.47.
The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a positive change from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.52%.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.
About Magnolia Oil & Gas
Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
