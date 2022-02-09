Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LUXA) Shares Sold by Glazer Capital LLC

Glazer Capital LLC cut its stake in Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LUXA) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 796,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,827 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC owned approximately 1.85% of Lux Health Tech Acquisition worth $7,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LUXA. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 325,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,189,000 after buying an additional 8,933 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. ATW Spac Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition by 44.4% during the third quarter. ATW Spac Management LLC now owns 71,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $424,000. 53.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LUXA traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.81. 1,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,020. Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.68 and a 12-month high of $13.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.83.

Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

