Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The ride-sharing company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $969.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.85 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 43.05% and a negative return on equity of 68.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.01) earnings per share.

Shares of Lyft stock traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.09. The stock had a trading volume of 924,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,598,703. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.10. Lyft has a 12-month low of $33.94 and a 12-month high of $68.28.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Lyft in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Lyft from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Lyft from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Lyft from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.36.

In related news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 8,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $362,292.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 2,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $151,122.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 36,127 shares of company stock valued at $1,539,839 in the last ninety days. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

