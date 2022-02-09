LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $108.13.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $101.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $84.17 and a 52 week high of $118.01.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $12.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.18 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 56.72%. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.00%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,538,497 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,627,145,000 after purchasing an additional 423,203 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,706,901 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,943,342,000 after purchasing an additional 389,676 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,011,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,235,588,000 after purchasing an additional 539,878 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 164.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,182,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $767,884,000 after purchasing an additional 5,083,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,919,547 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $460,885,000 after purchasing an additional 234,591 shares in the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.