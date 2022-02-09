Macerich (MAC) Scheduled to Release Earnings on Thursday

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect Macerich to post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of MAC opened at $15.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Macerich has a 52 week low of $11.04 and a 52 week high of $22.88.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is currently -52.63%.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Macerich from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Macerich from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Macerich from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Macerich currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.
About Macerich
Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.
