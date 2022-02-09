Macerich (MAC) Scheduled to Release Earnings on Thursday

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect Macerich to post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of MAC opened at $15.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Macerich has a 52 week low of $11.04 and a 52 week high of $22.88.

Get Macerich alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is currently -52.63%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Macerich by 3.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 112,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Macerich by 28.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 64,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 14,295 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macerich during the third quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Macerich by 417.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,400,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936,651 shares during the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Macerich from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Macerich from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Macerich from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Macerich currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

About Macerich

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.