Mackay Shields LLC Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Mackay Shields LLC cut its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FRT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.4% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Bbva USA raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 8.3% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 25.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FRT opened at $122.79 on Wednesday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $91.45 and a 52 week high of $140.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $129.81 and its 200-day moving average is $124.62. The company has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 40.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FRT. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.00.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust operates as an equity real estate investment trust. It owns, manages, and re-develops retail and mixed-use properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2022 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.