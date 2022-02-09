Mackay Shields LLC Sells 159 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 71.4% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 30,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after buying an additional 12,868 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in IPG Photonics in the third quarter worth approximately $552,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in IPG Photonics in the third quarter worth approximately $14,525,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 9.5% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 416,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,956,000 after purchasing an additional 36,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 171.4% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,472,000 after purchasing an additional 29,789 shares in the last quarter. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.35, for a total transaction of $86,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 32.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IPG Photonics stock opened at $150.89 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $161.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.05. The company has a quick ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98 and a beta of 1.36. IPG Photonics Co. has a twelve month low of $138.85 and a twelve month high of $257.90.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America cut IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $178.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.33.

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

