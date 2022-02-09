Mackay Shields LLC Trims Stock Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Mackay Shields LLC cut its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 978 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 285.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 979 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 883.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 38.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Rollins stock opened at $30.41 on Wednesday. Rollins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $40.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.45. The firm has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.83 and a beta of 0.57.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). Rollins had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $600.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ROL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Rollins from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

