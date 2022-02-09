MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.640-$0.680 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $161 million-$165 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $163.06 million.

MTSI stock traded up $1.62 on Wednesday, hitting $61.27. 531,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,826. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.05. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $48.68 and a 12-month high of $80.30.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 30.06%. The business had revenue of $159.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MTSI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Cowen decreased their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.71.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.19, for a total value of $303,198.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 12,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $986,165.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,749 shares of company stock valued at $7,727,144 over the last quarter. Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,625,000 after purchasing an additional 10,143 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $313,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 257.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 48,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductor products for the telecommunications, industrial and defense and datacenter industries. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.