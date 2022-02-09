Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER)

Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 114,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,971,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Sterling Check as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STER. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Sterling Check in the third quarter worth about $10,692,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Sterling Check in the third quarter worth about $9,916,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sterling Check in the third quarter worth about $14,045,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in Sterling Check in the third quarter worth about $5,581,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sterling Check in the third quarter worth about $19,567,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STER opened at $20.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.08. Sterling Check Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.27 and a fifty-two week high of $28.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.39.

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $169.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.68 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sterling Check Corp will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on STER shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sterling Check from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Sterling Check from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Sterling Check in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Sterling Check in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Sterling Check in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.56.

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background screening, verification, workforce monitoring and health screening services for businesses. Sterling Check Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

