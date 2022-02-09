Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER)

Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 114,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,971,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Sterling Check as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STER. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Sterling Check in the third quarter worth about $10,692,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Sterling Check in the third quarter worth about $9,916,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sterling Check in the third quarter worth about $14,045,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in Sterling Check in the third quarter worth about $5,581,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sterling Check in the third quarter worth about $19,567,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.06% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:STER opened at $20.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.08. Sterling Check Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.27 and a fifty-two week high of $28.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.39.
Several equities research analysts have commented on STER shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sterling Check from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Sterling Check from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Sterling Check in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Sterling Check in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Sterling Check in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.56.
About Sterling Check
Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background screening, verification, workforce monitoring and health screening services for businesses. Sterling Check Corp. is based in NEW YORK.
