Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $3.22 Million Holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,054 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. were worth $3,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,876,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,872,000 after buying an additional 32,699 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 535,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,164,000 after buying an additional 21,154 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 490,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,200,000 after buying an additional 158,900 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 333,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,009,000 after buying an additional 29,256 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 318,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,473,000 after buying an additional 11,102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RGR opened at $67.16 on Wednesday. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.16 and a fifty-two week high of $92.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.44.

In other Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. news, Director Terrence Gregory Oconnor sold 1,584 shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.13, for a total transaction of $115,837.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the following segments: Firearms and Castings. The Firearms segment manufactures and sells rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally-licensed, independent wholesale distributors primarily located in the United States.

