Macquarie Group Ltd. Reduces Position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,041 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.13% of Grocery Outlet worth $2,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter. 96.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GO shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grocery Outlet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.11.

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total transaction of $56,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GO opened at $25.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of -0.19. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $21.01 and a 52-week high of $43.61.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $768.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.21 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 9.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grocery Outlet Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

