Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 11,272 Shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,272 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $2,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 180,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,818,000 after acquiring an additional 9,032 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 5.9% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 8.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,833,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,281,000 after purchasing an additional 232,237 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the third quarter worth about $1,047,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the third quarter worth about $578,000. 98.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apartment Income REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.17.

Shares of NYSE:AIRC opened at $51.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of -113.02 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.90. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a one year low of $40.05 and a one year high of $55.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

In related news, General Counsel Lisa R. Cohn sold 16,000 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total transaction of $836,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Terry Considine sold 31,052 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $1,657,555.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

