Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 754 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 754 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.05% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $2,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 11.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 1,341.2% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,113,000 after acquiring an additional 28,634 shares in the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.1% in the third quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 20,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IIPR opened at $186.33 on Wednesday. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.91 and a 12 month high of $288.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.67. The company has a current ratio of 80.69, a quick ratio of 80.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.03 and a beta of 1.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is currently 138.57%.

In related news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $27,842.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 2,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $101,408.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,485 shares of company stock valued at $153,146 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Innovative Industrial Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.43.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

