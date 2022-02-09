Macquarie Group Ltd. Trims Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,050 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 836 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $2,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JKHY. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 111.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,136,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,674,000 after purchasing an additional 599,221 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,837,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $463,990,000 after acquiring an additional 313,011 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 21,882.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 276,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,216,000 after acquiring an additional 275,278 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,085,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,636,000 after acquiring an additional 170,608 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,378,000. Institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JKHY shares. Raymond James downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $200.00 to $188.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.71.

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $169.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.26, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $164.61 and its 200 day moving average is $166.63. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.65 and a twelve month high of $179.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $493.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.83 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 17.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.69%.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

