Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) Shares Gap Down to $73.01

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $73.01, but opened at $71.01. Madison Square Garden Entertainment shares last traded at $73.34, with a volume of 257 shares.

MSGE has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $105.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.75.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.55) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $294.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.17 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 88.83% and a negative return on equity of 16.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($3.04) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSGE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,329,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,664,000 after buying an additional 516,796 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,157,000. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 793,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,635,000 after purchasing an additional 366,100 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 926,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,302,000 after purchasing an additional 280,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1,092.6% during the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 225,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,366,000 after purchasing an additional 206,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

