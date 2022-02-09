Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at JMP Securities in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $220.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 170.27% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MDGL. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $199.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.78.
Shares of MDGL opened at $81.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.67. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $52.33 and a 1 year high of $142.62.
About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.
