Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at JMP Securities in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $220.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 170.27% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MDGL. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $199.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.78.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of MDGL opened at $81.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.67. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $52.33 and a 1 year high of $142.62.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 710.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 33,658 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 116,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,908,000 after buying an additional 4,883 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $910,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $417,000. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.