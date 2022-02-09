Mandeep Chawla Sells 32,099 Shares of Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS) Stock

Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS) (NYSE:CLS) Senior Officer Mandeep Chawla sold 32,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.14, for a total transaction of C$518,077.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 143,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,314,379.16.

Mandeep Chawla also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 4th, Mandeep Chawla sold 27,747 shares of Celestica stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.44, for a total transaction of C$428,413.68.

TSE CLS opened at C$14.96 on Wednesday. Celestica Inc. has a 1-year low of C$8.94 and a 1-year high of C$17.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$14.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.81.

Celestica (TSE:CLS) (NYSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.86 billion. On average, analysts predict that Celestica Inc. will post 2.2600001 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CLS. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Celestica in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Celestica to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

