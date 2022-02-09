Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mandiant had a negative return on equity of 9.97% and a negative net margin of 30.46%. The business had revenue of $133.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 46.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of MNDT stock traded up $0.66 on Wednesday, reaching $18.41. The stock had a trading volume of 309,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,028,929. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of -18.09 and a beta of 0.99. Mandiant has a 1 year low of $13.76 and a 1 year high of $22.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.30.

Get Mandiant alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Mandiant from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mandiant in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Mandiant from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mandiant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mandiant in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

In other news, COO John P. Watters purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.55 per share, for a total transaction of $165,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Mandiant Company Profile

Mandiant, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, EMEA, APAC, and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mandiant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mandiant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.