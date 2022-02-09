ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Shares Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 34.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,314 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $2,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAN. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 21,218.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 6,790 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 28.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 16.5% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total transaction of $113,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MAN opened at $110.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.02. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.92 and a twelve month high of $125.07.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.42%.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

