Marathon Capital Management Acquires Shares of 8,684 Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Marathon Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 2.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 23.7% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 4.2% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 14,638 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 70,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

In related news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy bought 1,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.67 per share, with a total value of $45,146.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ORI stock opened at $26.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Old Republic International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.18 and a fifty-two week high of $26.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.94. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.86.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. Old Republic International had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 14.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 17.32%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ORI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Old Republic International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment offers property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.