Marathon Capital Management Buys 883 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Marathon Capital Management increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the quarter. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,238,000 after buying an additional 127,379 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 18.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 15,320 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 121,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,553,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 16.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 258,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,729,000 after purchasing an additional 37,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 122.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 726,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,997,000 after acquiring an additional 400,378 shares in the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on HALO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.83.

NASDAQ HALO opened at $35.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.32. The company has a current ratio of 8.99, a quick ratio of 8.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.36 and a 12-month high of $56.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.34.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO).

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.