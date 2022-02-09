Marathon Capital Management Makes New $329,000 Investment in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Marathon Capital Management bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 841 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNH. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 57.9% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 90 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 40.3% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.41, for a total transaction of $2,347,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UNH stock opened at $497.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $320.35 and a fifty-two week high of $509.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $476.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $443.49. The stock has a market cap of $469.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.86 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 25.11%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on UNH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $477.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $502.09.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.