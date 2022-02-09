Marathon Capital Management Purchases 76 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Marathon Capital Management increased its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 727 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,819,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Cooper Companies by 27,074.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 444,304 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $176,063,000 after purchasing an additional 442,669 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Cooper Companies by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,585,683 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $655,378,000 after purchasing an additional 417,077 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,014,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cooper Companies by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,031,795 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $408,870,000 after purchasing an additional 123,380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COO opened at $406.73 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $402.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $415.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.00. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $368.05 and a fifty-two week high of $463.59.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by ($0.09). Cooper Companies had a net margin of 100.76% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.16 earnings per share. Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.10%.

Several research firms have weighed in on COO. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $431.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Guggenheim raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cooper Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $455.91.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

