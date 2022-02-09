Marathon Capital Management Purchases Shares of 6,900 The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Marathon Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,900 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 11.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,367,000 after buying an additional 2,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Trade Desk by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

TTD stock opened at $78.10 on Wednesday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.71 and a twelve month high of $114.09. The company has a market capitalization of $37.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.20, a PEG ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.65.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.93 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 25.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Stephens raised shares of Trade Desk to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.17.

In other news, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 150,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $16,288,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,270 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $139,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 295,626 shares of company stock worth $31,694,846. Company insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

