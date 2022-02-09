Marathon Capital Management Takes $231,000 Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Marathon Capital Management purchased a new stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,794 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,052,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 169,687 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,163,000 after acquiring an additional 19,814 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 39,388.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,889 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 54,750 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 73.5% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 78,644 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $9,721,000 after acquiring an additional 33,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 6.4% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,619 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Shares of AMAT opened at $140.99 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $148.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.10. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.78 and a 12-month high of $167.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.64% and a net margin of 25.53%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 14.98%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMAT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.47.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.