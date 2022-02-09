Marathon Gold Co. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share (TSE:MOZ)

Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ) – Stock analysts at Raymond James raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for Marathon Gold in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.04). Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Marathon Gold’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Get Marathon Gold alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC decreased their price objective on Marathon Gold from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Marathon Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday, January 7th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Marathon Gold from C$5.00 to C$4.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TD Securities lifted their price target on Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, NBF reduced their price target on Marathon Gold to C$4.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.51.

Shares of TSE MOZ opened at C$2.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$712.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$3.00 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 17.71 and a quick ratio of 17.47. Marathon Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$2.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.73.

About Marathon Gold

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.