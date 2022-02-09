Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $22.00

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.00 and last traded at $21.67, with a volume of 621631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.50.

MRO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Marathon Oil in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on Marathon Oil from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America lowered Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.69.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -351.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -399.93%.

In related news, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $1,623,478.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $1,046,102.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,776,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,181,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,648 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,810,842 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $434,854,000 after acquiring an additional 878,317 shares during the period. JB Investments Management LLC grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 22,150,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $363,705,000 after acquiring an additional 531,527 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,835,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $229,837,000 after acquiring an additional 335,343 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,996,290 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $217,869,000 after acquiring an additional 599,505 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

