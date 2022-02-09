Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn Sells 4,695 Shares

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $364,613.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $79.29 on Wednesday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $48.13 and a 1-year high of $80.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.72. The company has a market capitalization of $48.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.29, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.96.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.74. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $35.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.94) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.48%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MPC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.64.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at $307,220,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $140,222,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at $120,697,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 13,353.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,284,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $77,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 834.6% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,422,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $87,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,869 shares during the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

