Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.09% of Marcus & Millichap worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 197.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 509,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,810,000 after purchasing an additional 338,510 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 370.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 312,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,151,000 after purchasing an additional 246,099 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,881,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,868,000 after purchasing an additional 207,285 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,202,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 334.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 113,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 87,420 shares in the last quarter. 58.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marcus & Millichap alerts:

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Marcus & Millichap from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of NYSE:MMI opened at $47.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 0.90. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a one year low of $32.67 and a one year high of $52.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.85.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus & Millichap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus & Millichap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.