Margaret Cotter Sells 2,750 Shares of Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Stock

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) EVP Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total value of $11,632.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Margaret Cotter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 9th, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.57, for a total value of $12,567.50.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total value of $12,347.50.

On Monday, January 31st, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $12,045.00.

Reading International stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.72. 37,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,611. The firm has a market cap of $102.94 million, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Reading International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.86 and a 12-month high of $7.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.26.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $31.80 million during the quarter. Reading International had a net margin of 13.61% and a negative return on equity of 57.09%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDI. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Reading International by 49.5% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 175,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 58,100 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Reading International by 0.7% in the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 289,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Reading International by 44.7% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 31,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 9,830 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Reading International in the second quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Reading International by 9.3% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,316,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,148,000 after acquiring an additional 197,864 shares during the last quarter. 41.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reading International Company Profile

Reading International, Inc is an entertainment and real estate company, which engages in the development, ownership, and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through the Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate segments.

