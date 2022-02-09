Mariner LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Mariner LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 828,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 347,801 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned approximately 0.39% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $96,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 17.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6,238 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $68,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,951.3% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 80,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 76,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $94,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,881,427. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.31 and a fifty-two week high of $118.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.19.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

